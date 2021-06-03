UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris Urged To Observe Blackout On Friday Night

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 01:58 PM

Kashmiris urged to observe blackout on Friday night

Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Thursday urged the people of Kashmir to observe a complete blackout on Friday night, between 8PM to 9PM as a mark of protest against the stepped-up Indian state terrorism and its Machiavellian machinations aimed at suppressing Kashmiris' ongoing struggle for right to self-determinatio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Thursday urged the people of Kashmir to observe a complete blackout on Friday night, between 8PM to 9PM as a mark of protest against the stepped-up Indian state terrorism and its Machiavellian machinations aimed at suppressing Kashmiris' ongoing struggle for right to self-determination.

In a statement issued, the JKNF spokesman while highlighting the unabated human rights violations, arbitrary arrests, custodial killings, forced disappearances and killing of innocent youth by the Indian occupation forces during CASO and stage-managed encounters observed that there has been immense increase in the incidents of reckless violence and state-sponsored terrorism in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"On one hand bloodbath of Kashmiris continue unabated while on the other people of Kashmir have been caught in the crosshairs of coronavirus", the spokesman said adding that amidst the rising tide of deadly coronavirus the Indian government was planning to hold Amarnath-yatra in Kashmir.

"It seems the government of India has learnt no lessons from the devastating coronavirus that continues to wreak havoc all across India'', he said adding that like Kumbh Mela, Amarnath-Yatra would prove a super-spreader of the coronavirus in the region that battles COVID19 pandemic without adequate health care facilities.

Reiterating his party's full support to the APHC's call for observance of blackout on Friday night he said that the blackout would symbolize Kashmiris' decades' long resistance and resilience against India's illegal and forcible occupation of their motherland.

Referring to Kashmiris' undying spirit and passion for freedom, the spokesman said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have a glorious history of resilience and an enviable tradition of fighting against oppressors and invaders.

He said that the ongoing resistance movement bears testimony to the fact that Kashmiris have never accepted India's dominance over the region.

"Kashmiris have totally rejected the forcible annexation of Kashmir by Indian government and this categorical rejection of the Indian actions speak volumes about Kashmiris' commitment and allegiance towards the noble cause of freedom for which Kashmiris have rendered matchless sacrifices.

Related Topics

India Protest Jammu All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NPHP starts various projects for constructing 5 ml ..

3 minutes ago

Taiwan boosts coronavirus testing for tech industr ..

3 minutes ago

EU court dismisses Hungary 'Article 7' vote compla ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan earns US $384m from travel services expor ..

3 minutes ago

Asad inaugurates corona vaccination centre at shop ..

15 minutes ago

India, UK Launch Decarbonization Initiative at 12t ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.