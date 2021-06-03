Kashmiris urged to observe blackout on Friday night

Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Thursday urged the people of Kashmir to observe a complete blackout on Friday night, between 8PM to 9PM as a mark of protest against the stepped-up Indian state terrorism and its Machiavellian machinations aimed at suppressing Kashmiris' ongoing struggle for right to self-determinatio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Thursday urged the people of Kashmir to observe a complete blackout on Friday night, between 8PM to 9PM as a mark of protest against the stepped-up Indian state terrorism and its Machiavellian machinations aimed at suppressing Kashmiris' ongoing struggle for right to self-determination.

In a statement issued, the JKNF spokesman while highlighting the unabated human rights violations, arbitrary arrests, custodial killings, forced disappearances and killing of innocent youth by the Indian occupation forces during CASO and stage-managed encounters observed that there has been immense increase in the incidents of reckless violence and state-sponsored terrorism in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"On one hand bloodbath of Kashmiris continue unabated while on the other people of Kashmir have been caught in the crosshairs of coronavirus", the spokesman said adding that amidst the rising tide of deadly coronavirus the Indian government was planning to hold Amarnath-yatra in Kashmir.

"It seems the government of India has learnt no lessons from the devastating coronavirus that continues to wreak havoc all across India'', he said adding that like Kumbh Mela, Amarnath-Yatra would prove a super-spreader of the coronavirus in the region that battles COVID19 pandemic without adequate health care facilities.

Reiterating his party's full support to the APHC's call for observance of blackout on Friday night he said that the blackout would symbolize Kashmiris' decades' long resistance and resilience against India's illegal and forcible occupation of their motherland.

Referring to Kashmiris' undying spirit and passion for freedom, the spokesman said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have a glorious history of resilience and an enviable tradition of fighting against oppressors and invaders.

He said that the ongoing resistance movement bears testimony to the fact that Kashmiris have never accepted India's dominance over the region.

"Kashmiris have totally rejected the forcible annexation of Kashmir by Indian government and this categorical rejection of the Indian actions speak volumes about Kashmiris' commitment and allegiance towards the noble cause of freedom for which Kashmiris have rendered matchless sacrifices.