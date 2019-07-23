Kashmiris welcome third-party mediation for dispute resolution: Masood Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on Tueasy said Pakistan and AJK people have always welcomed the third-party mediation for resolution of Kashmir dispute including the United Nations.

The AJK President expressed these views when he was asked about US President Donald Trump's latest statement in Washington about mediation on Kashmir issue.

The AJK president said that it was regrettable that India had once again rejected an offer for mediation, this time, by the US President.

He said that India just wanted to confine the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to a bilateral plane and then kill it off.

By terming international issue of Jammu and Kashmir a bilateral matter, India wanted to exclude the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the key party to the dispute and the United Nations or other actor representing the international community for the process to resolve Kahmir dispute, said a press release.

US President Trump's announcement clearly showed that the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir was critical and the problem was not just a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

The AJK President was was genuinely an international issue which ought to be resolved through the UN resolutions on Kashmir and international law.

Sardar Masood said that a number of reports published during current year on the human rights situation in IOK and now the statement by US President clearly demonstrated the urgency to resolve this issue in order to stop massacre of Kashmiris in IOK,give justice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and remove aserious threat to peace and security in South Asia.