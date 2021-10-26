Kashmiris will never accept Indian domination; Former AJK speaker

Former Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Shah Ghulam Qadir has said that Jammu and Kashmir people living on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) and the rest of the world will observe Black Day on October 27 to mark severe protest against Indian occupation of Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Former Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Shah Ghulam Qadir has said that Jammu and Kashmir people living on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) and the rest of the world will observe Black Day on October 27 to mark severe protest against Indian occupation of Kashmir.

Talking to APP, he said that it was on October 27, 1947, when India had sent its troops to Jammu and Kashmir and illegally occupied it in violation of the Indian Independence Act and Partition Plan and against the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Qadir said that unilateral and unconstitutional steps taken by the Indian government on August 5, 2019, have also worsened the lives of the Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). Kashmiris would never accept Indian domination under any circumstances. He said that the August 5 action by India was a conspiracy to turn IIOJ&K into a Hindu majority.

"The day has achieved greater significance given the unilateral and unconstitutional steps taken by India on August 5, 2019, revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir, he added.

Since then, the IIOJK had been under complete blockade and communications blackout, and the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir have been facing acute food and medicines shortage; they are unable even to offer prayers at mosques, and children cannot go to school.

He said the courageous people of IIOJ&K, through their unparalleled resilience, have comprehensively defeated Indian state-sponsored atrocities.

Shah said that International Human Rights bodies, particularly the United Nations, should take notice of Indian actions and atrocities in IIOJK and play their role to settle the lingering dispute in line with the UN resolutions,he added.