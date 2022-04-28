'Kashmiris will never accept the unlawful Indian occupation': KSF Chief

Japan-based Kashmir Solidarity Forum Chairman Barrister Shahid Majeed Sheikh has said that the observance of black day on the eve of Indian premier's whirl-wind visit to Jammu region was the ample proof of the fact that Jammu & Kashmir will never accept the unlawful occupation of their motherland by New Delhi at the gun point for a longer time

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) Japan-based Kashmir Solidarity Forum Chairman Barrister Shahid Majeed Sheikh has said that the observance of black day on the eve of Indian premier's whirl-wind visit to Jammu region was the ample proof of the fact that Jammu & Kashmir will never accept the unlawful occupation of their motherland by New Delhi at the gun point for a longer time.

Addressing Kashmiri diaspora in Tokyo late Wednesday, the KSF chairman announced that Japan-based Kashmiris will stage a protest in front of the Tokyo-based United Nations office and Indian embassy on the eve of Modi's proposed visit to Japan next month, said a press note released to the media.

Shahid Majeed said that Modi's occupational forces turned the strife-torn IIOJK State into a garrison on the eve of Modi's visit to Jammu. He said that the Jammu Kashmir people would continue their just and principled struggle for freedom of the motherland from Indian illegal occupation.

Shahid underlined that the observance of black day was also aimed at registering protest against Indian occupation at a time when the Kashmiri freedom struggle has reached at the climax.

Other speakers also lambasted the hardliner and fanatic Indian premier Modi in their speeches. They described BJP's Hindutva ideology as a threat to regional peace and urged the United Nations to perform its due role for resolving the much-delayed Kashmir issue in line with the UN resolutions.

They underlined that it was high time that the international community, particularly the UN, should come forward to resolve the Kashmir dispute which happens to be the main cause of unrest in the region. "Modi cannot hoodwink the world by visiting the region which is occupied by over a million Indian troops", the message concluded.