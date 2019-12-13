UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris Will Never Give In To Indian Tyranny: Masood Khan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 07:21 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said “No power on the earth can compel the Kashmiri people to give up their struggle”. Pakistan and Kashmir are inseparable and are incomplete without each other”

He made these remarks while addressing as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of Kashmir Initiative Society at The University of Lahore. AJK President said Kashmiris had been struggling for freedom and liberty for over 200 and despite having the option of remaining a sovereign state, more than 500,000 Kashmiri people have so far sacrificed their lives in the quest to join Pakistan after 1947.

The President hoped that Kashmir Initiative Society will serve as a focal point for the Pakistani students in regard to Kashmir issue,

Expressing concern over the lockdown of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan said that the August 5 actions of India were taken without the consent of the Kashmiri people and all these moves constitute a violation of international law.

"Repression of Indian Army in occupied Kashmir, unprovoked firing along the Line of Control, and threats of Indian rulers to attack Pakistan and Azad Kashmir is pushing the region towards a disastrous nuclear war that will not only jeopardize peace in the region but could also have a global impact" he warned.

The President urged the students present on the occasion to prepare themselves for defeating India’s nefarious designs and create awareness on the situation in IOJK. He said that by using modern means of communication including social media, the Kashmir issue needs to be highlighted so as to lessen the sufferings of the Kashmiris.

He said that we must not be intimidated by India’s strength and instead we must continue to excel at developing our knowledge economy to achieve economic prosperity. “India is not infallible and we should work towards strengthening Pakistan”, he said.

The AJK President said that achieving liberation for the Kashmiris from Indian occupation is not a small task rather it will require concerted efforts. He urged them to craft national unity in a dedicated manner and pursue the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

He said that necessary steps were being gradually taken to make AJK a hub of domestic and foreign tourists. The AJK, he emphasized has great potential to become a popular tourist destination because of its natural beauty, pleasant weather and unmatchable hospitality.

He added that the State government with the cooperation of the OIC and the Federal government is working to preserve the history, culture and heritage of Kashmir. "More than 1.5 million tourists visit Azad Kashmir every year, which is an encouraging development," he added.

