Kashmiris will not rest till freedom of Kashmir from Indian occupation: AJK President.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said "Daesh is an extreme form of terrorism and this terrorism has morphed into the shape of RSS in India and especially in Kashmir."

The AJK president commended Senator Rehman Malik for his efforts in bringing out this book at such an opportune time. He said this discerning piece of research aptly explained the evolution and financing of Daesh and also of its linkages with Al-Qaeda.

The president said that this book would challenge so many prevalent perceptions about Islam. He said that today Daesh was being presented as the face of islam in the same manner Al-Qaeda was once presented. "We Muslims all over the world say that this is neither the face of Islam nor of Muslims", he said.

Daesh, he said, was an organization with an agenda to politically, strategically and economically implode targeted nations. He said this terrorist organization was being used as an instrument to wedge differences between Muslim Nations and Non-Muslim Nations.

The president informed his audience that there is no denying that there is a nexus between Daesh and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He said that after the recent elections, RSS, Bajrang Dal and the Shiv Sena have strategized to target Muslims all over the Subcontinent, especially the Muslims living in India and the Indian Occupied Kashmir, and has designated Pakistan as an enemy country. These Hindu-extremist organizations were forcing Muslims to convert to Hinduism by the use of force. "This is a 'Saffron Crusade' against Muslims all over the Subcontinent", he said.

He said that Daesh was planted in IOK by India to serve their purpose of calling the unarmed struggle of Kashmiris as an extremist backed movement to win the sympathies of the entire world. The real terrorist in IOK is RSS and the BJP itself. The 780,000 strong Indian forces were engaged in the killing, maiming, blinding of the Kashmiri youth and also the dishonouring of the womenfolk who continue to live in constant fear.

The president strongly asserted that the freedom movement in IOK was a peaceful movement where unarmed Kashmiris were struggling for their right to self-determination. Despite the use of force by India, the Kashmiris would continue to peacefully struggle and would not rest until got freed from Indian occupation. "We, the people of Kashmir and Pakistan believe in the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute according to the UN Security Council resolutions", he said.

The event was also addressed by Senator Rehman Malik, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid, President Centre for Global and Strategic Studies General Khalid Jafri, Ambassador Asif Durrani, Kamal Shah, former Secretary Interior and senior journalist Tahir Khalil.