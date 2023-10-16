Kashmiris Worldwide to Mark "Black Day" on Oct 27 in Protest of Indian Occupation

Kashmiris both in the regions divided by the Line of Control, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), as well as across the world, are gearing up to observe a "Black Day" on Wednesday, October 27

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Oct, 2023) Kashmiris both in the regions divided by the Line of Control, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), as well as across the world, are gearing up to observe a "Black Day" on Wednesday, October 27. This observance serves as a strong expression of protest and indignation against the enduring, forced, and unlawful Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir for the past 76 years, dating back to October 27, 1947, when Indian troops forcibly landed in Srinagar.

This day is a global platform for the population of Jammu & Kashmir to voice their continued resentment against the 76-year-long Indian illegal occupation of the internationally recognized disputed Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir.

Both sides of the Line of Control, the people of Jammu & Kashmir regard October 27 as a dark chapter in the history of their disputed region. It marks the day when India deployed its armed forces against the aspirations and wishes of the local population.

The Black Day, observed annually, underscores the profound resentment and indignation felt by the people of Jammu & Kashmir over the sustained, unlawful, and forceful Indian control over a significant part of the Jammu & Kashmir state.

On October 27, 1947, Indian armed forces invaded Jammu & Kashmir and occupied it, defying the wishes of the local populace and disregarding international norms and commitments.

This year's Black Day comes at a time when the struggle for Kashmiri freedom has reached its peak, particularly following over four years of continuous anti-India protests by the people of the Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir. These protests have been in response to India's actions on August 5, 2019, which included the revocation of the special status of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir State and the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution.

As previous call for observing the black day across the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state and rest of the world has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference and the AJK government to apprise the world of the Kashmiris ever-lasting hatred against India besides against the forced Indian occupation of their motherland for the last 76 years.

This year too, the observance of the black day was also particularly aimed at to apprise the external world of the Indian nefarious actions of abrogating special status of the disputed occupied Jammu Kashmirt state through scrapping article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution, ethnic cleansing of the population of the disputed muslim-majoirty Jammu Kashmir state besides the continual reign of state terrorism and human rights abuses in the bleeding vale of Kashmir.

Protest rallies and processions – besides public congregations will be the hallmark of the black day in all small and major towns at either side of the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir state i-e Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian occupied Kashmir to expressed completed dissociation from India besides to apprise the world of the continued Indian brutalities unleashed against the innocent Jammu Kashmir fighting against the forcible Indian rule and to get the motherland freed from the Indian clutches.

In Mirpur, major protest rally to be followed by a big procession and protest demonstration will be taken out by a large number of people of all spheres of life to observe October 27 as black day at District Courts premises on October 27 at 10.00 a.m the under the auspices of the District National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of all segments of the civil society including social, religious and political parties.

National Events Organizing Committee Mirpur district sources told APP Monday while unveiling the scheduled AJK-wide black day program, that the mass black day rally will be held at district court premises at 10.00 am with the display and carrying of black flags by the participants to express resentment against the forced Indian occupation of bulk part of the Jammu & Kashmir State – the IIOJK territory.

Besides the participants will also fasten black ribbons on their arms as a mark of indignation and hatred against India and the reign of terror and state violence unleashed against the innocent people in the bleeding vale of IIOJK by the Indian occupying forces for the last 76 years in general and since the bleak day of August 05, 2019 the sources added.

Leading personalities representing diverse segments of the civil society will address the rally highlighting the significance of early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir problem besides registering protest against the continued forcible and illegal Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir.

Through the protest rallies, speakers will reiterate demand for restoration of the special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state and most particularly the early grant of the birth right of self determination to Kashmiris without further delay, which was being denied by India since last 76 years through her despotic and unlawful rule over the disputed occupied state.