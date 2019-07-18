Jammu & Kashmir people living either side of the line of control and rest of the world will observe 72nd Kashmir's accession to Pakistan Day on Friday with a renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for the achievement of the right to self determination and to translate the idea of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan under the spirit of the historic resolution passed this day in 1947

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) : Jammu & Kashmir people living either side of the line of control and rest of the world will observe 72nd Kashmir's accession to Pakistan Day on Friday with a renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for the achievement of the right to self determination and to translate the idea of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan under the spirit of the historic resolution passed this day in 1947.

In AJK, it would be a state holiday across the region. All is set to observe the day with the prime spirit to strengthen and promote the ideology of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan.

July 19 is observed as Kashmir's accession to Pakistan Day by the Kashmiris living either side of the line of control and other parts of the world every year with the renewal of pledge to continue the ongoing indigenous struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian subjugation and to translate the idea of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan into reality under the spirit of the historic resolution passed on July 19 in 1947.

The historic day is observed by the Jammu & Kashmir people in renewal of the historical resolution of Kashmir's accession to Pakistan passed by the people of the state through their then main representative organization- All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference held at the residence of late Kashmiri politician Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan at Aabi Guzzer in Srinagar demanding the then Dogra rulers to materialize the accession of the Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan honoring the decision and point of view of the majority population of the Muslim-majority Jammu & Kashmir state.

"The people of Jammu Kashmir state launched the struggle under the spirit of the said historic resolution for the liberation of their motherland from the yoke of dogra rule and later from the unlawful and forcible hold of Indian imperialism", said Ch. Mahmood Ahmed, President AJK Central Traders Organization (Ittehad Group). "This freedom struggle of Kashmiris is continuing with full vigor since over last 72 years", Mahmood asserted and added that since over last 31 years, the liberation movement had attained momentum after the population of Indian held Jammu Kashmir stood up launching their indigenous struggle against the long subjugation over their homeland.

Special ceremonies will be held in all small and major towns and cities of Azad Jammu Kashmir during the Kashmir's accession to Pakistan week to highlight the importance of the early implementation of the ideology of accession of Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan.