MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) , Kashmir's Diaspora will observe Aug 5 as a black day to mourn the Indian sinister act of Abrogation of the Special Status of Disputed Kashmir.

According to detail, Tokyo based Kashmir Solidarity Forum (KSF) of Kashmiri will observe August 5, 2023, as Kashmir's exploitation day to register a protest against India's sinister action of August 05, 2019.

Highlighting the two massive protest programs, the Japan-based KSF Chairman Shahid Majeed Sheikh Advocate said that on the completion of four years of the special status of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Kashmiris living in different countries around the world, including Japan, would observe Black Day against India on August 5 and August 15. In this regard, protest rallies will hold against India, he underlined.

"The scheduled anti-India protest is marking Aug 05, 2019 and Aug 15 India's Independence Day as black days by Kashmiris living in different countries around the world including Japan, are primarily aimed at to expose the true ugly face of India before the world", Shahid said in the statement describing India as an international terrorist country.

"Indian occupational forces have turned the entire Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir State into the world's largest prison," he added.

"India has scrapped the special status of Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 and 35A. The Kashmiri people reject these tactics of India and are determined to continue the freedom struggle and achieve the goal of freedom, the Kashmiri Diaspora community leader said.

Shahid Majeed further said that India was an exercising-planned massacre of innocent Kashmiris after such forced and illegal actions in the occupied territory at gunpoint.

"Non-Kashmiri extremist Hindus from various parts of India are being settled in Kashmir, which is a matter of grave concern and eye opener for civilized external world and the international forums especially the United Nations Organization (UNO) and human rights world forums, he said.

He urged the entire world to support sincere efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue peacefully in order to establish everlasting peace in the region.