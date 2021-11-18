UrduPoint.com

Kashmirs To Continue Freedom Struggle Till Reaching Destiny Despite State~sponsred Bloodshed In IIOJK : AJK Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 08:41 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Thursday said that the Indian Army has intensified the reign of terror in the IIOJK and the extremist Modi government was engaged in the unending blood bath marrying the innocent Kashmiri people

"Despite the region of state terrorism and violence, India will not be able to suppress the freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for securing their internationally recognized right to self determination", he declared.

He expressed these views while talking to the media persons after inspecting the under construction building of the Central press club in the State metropolis.

The AJK PM lauded the vibrant role of the journalist fraternity for highlighting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective both at national and international fronts.

He said Media is the fourth pillar of the state and appreciated the role of the central press club Muzaffarabad for not only covering the visit of the delegations of international organizations to Azad Kashmir but also kept abreast the people of the state of the situation obtaining in occupied Kashmir from time to time and Indian forces firing at the line of control.

He said that all press clubs would be included in the package and facilities would be provided to enhance the capacity of working journalists in all AJK districts. He said our government is holding local body elections in May 2022 and taking revolutionary steps for the development and prosperity of the people of Azad Kashmir.

He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan has a special interest in the construction and development of Azad Kashmir and a mega development package of 500 billion rupees is a clear proof of this and added that Major projects including Lohar Gali Tunnel are included in the package.

Minister for Local Government Rural Development Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Chairman Inspection and Implementation Commission Raja Mansoor Khan, Secretary Information Ms. Midhat Shehzad and Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal were also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister announced 10 lakh special grant for the press club.

The Prime Minister said that he was monitoring the performance of the State departments and no negligence will be tolerated.

