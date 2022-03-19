UrduPoint.com

Kashmirs To Remember Syed Ali Ahmed Shah On His 32nd Death Anniversary On March 21

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Kashmiris dwelling on both sides of the Line of Control and rest of the world have chalked out capacious programs with adequate arrangements to commemorate 32nd death anniversary of illustrious leader of the Kashmir freedom movement and ex-President of Azad Jammu Kashmir State Ghazi-e-Millat Syed Ali Ahmed Shah across Azad Jammu Kashmir on Monday, March 21

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :, Kashmiris dwelling on both sides of the Line of Control and rest of the world have chalked out capacious programs with adequate arrangements to commemorate 32nd death anniversary of illustrious leader of the Kashmir freedom movement and ex-President of Azad Jammu Kashmir State Ghazi-e-Millat Syed Ali Ahmed Shah across Azad Jammu Kashmir on Monday, March 21.

Special ceremonies will be held in Muzaffarabad besides his ancestral Mirpur city and other places to pay rich tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader for his life time services to the Kashmir cause.

Major ceremony to mark the anniversary would be held at the City Campus of Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) at 10.30 a.m on Monday under the auspices of Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society.

Vice Chancellor Brig (Retd) Younis Javed will be the Chief guest on this occasion besides the guest of honor Ali Raza Syed, Chairman Kashmir Council European Union, currently touring Pakistan and AJK.

Quran Khawani will be held for the departed soul besides the scheduled special function to pay rich tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader, Syed Nishat Hussain Kazmi, Advocate Chairman Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society and former President AJK Supreme Court Bar Association, told APP here Saturday while unveiling the death anniversary programs to pay rich tributes to the elderly departed Kashmiri leader.

People from various parts of AJK will visit the mausoleum of the late leader on Sunday morning to offer fateha for the departed soul and other martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir besides praying for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement, Kazmi said.

Born in 1901 at old Mirpur city, late Syed Ali Ahmed Shah got his preliminary education in the old Mirpur city and later from the Mission school in Srinagar . He joined the British India army in 1923 as Lieutenant. Later on he performed an active role in the Kashmir freedom struggle after the retirement from 20-year British-India military service before and after 1947.

Late Syed Ali Ahmed Shah was awarded the titles of Ghazi-e-Millat in acknowledgment of his great services to the Kashmir cause and for the progress and prosperity of the liberated territory of AJK.

Late Shah remained the President of Azad jammu Kashmir from May 1950 to September 1951.

