KC-EU's Expresses Concerns Over Yasin Malik Health In India's Tihar Jail

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Chairman Ali Raza Syed has expressed serious concerns on the deteriorating health condition of the illegally imprisoned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik

According to the media reports, Muhammad Yasin Malik was shifted to a hospital after his health condition worsened in New Delhi's Tihar Jail on Tuesday.

He was on an indefinite hunger strike since July 22 to protest against the unfair trial in the cases registered against him. Yasin Malik demanded to be allowed to appear before the court of law and give response to the fake allegations.

In statement reaching and released to the media here Wednesday night from Brussels Chair of KE-EU Ali Raza Syed said that Muhammad Yasin Malik's demands asking to be appeared in the court of law to response to the fake allegations against him, are legal and Indian government should fulfill the demands.

He said, Yasin Malik has already been suffering from multiple acute illnesses and by declining demands of Yasin Malik, the Indian government forced him to take extreme step of the hunger strike.

He urged world's human loving nations, human rights organizations and international community to take serious notice of declining health of Yasin Malik.

He also expressed grave concerns over the hardships of Shabbir Ahmad Shah and other Kashmiri prisoners in the Indian prisons.

He said, Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in Tihar Jail have been deprived of their basic rights. Chairman KC-EU also demanded the government of Pakistan to take notice of the severe situation of human rights in occupied Kashmir and particularly conditions of Kashmiri prisoners including Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, and human rights activists Khurram Parvez and Ahsan Untoo.

Ali Raza Syed also asked international community to intervene to stop the human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and pressurize India to release the illegally detained Kashmiri figures.

He also declared that Kashmir Council EU will continue to raise voice in Europe against human rights violations in IIOJK.

