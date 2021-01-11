KEMA condemns coercive measures to gag freedom of expression in IIOJ&K

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) : President of his faction of Kashmir Electronic Media Association (KEMA) Mirpur, Syed Sajaad Hussain Bukhari on Monday said the continual restrictions against the freedom of expression by the Indian occupational forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) was a cowardly act to gag the true voices of Kashmiris.

Talking to newsmen here, he said that such cowardly acts to suppress the freedom of expression in IIOJ&K could not sustain for longer and the media would continue raising the voice of Kashmiris till their just and principled struggle for securing their right of liberation would succeed.

He called upon the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to immediately intervene into the matter to halt the victimization of the Kashmiri journalists from the hand of Indian oppressive forces.

Bukhari emphasized the need of immediate intervention by the international community and human rights forums to ensure the complete freedom of press in IIOJ&K.

The KEMA Mirpur President said that because of the complete free-media policy of the government of Pakistan, the media in the country was currently enjoying full freedom as compared to various past dictatorial regimes.

Bukhari called for the empowerment of the Independent Commission which, he observed, might prove to be the main mechanism for ensuring media safety and for holding accountable those to attack or threaten journalists, he urged.

He also emphasized upon the government of AJK to get ensured the implementation of the 8th wage board award by the owners of the newspapers of the country vis-a-vis the early grant of the stipulated retainer ship allowance for the AJK-based correspondents and reporters of various national and regional dailies and periodicals since the 7th wage board award also clearly spoke of the strong recommendations for regular payment of the stipulated retainer ship allowance to the newspaper correspondents performing duties in the district and tehsil headquarters in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

He also demanded of the AJK government for managing the inter-provincial, regional and international study tours of AJK's working journalists as well as the holding of the journalists capacity building / training workshops in all ten district headquarters of AJK by the state government to ensure the quality working by the newspaper and news agencies correspondents in AJK.