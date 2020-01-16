Key to all problems including pull out of troops from Afghanistan, Kashmir issue lies in dialogue: FO

Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices for peace in the region and "we will neither become part of any war nor will allow our soil to be used against any country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices for peace in the region and "we will neither become part of any war nor will allow our soil to be used against any country.This was said by Aisha Farooqui, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson here Thursday during her weekly press briefing.She held UN Security Council (SC) meeting was held a day before on the request of Pakistan.

Veto power wielding countries expressed grave concern over prevailing situation in Occupied Kashmir. Kashmir issue is on the agenda of UN. Therefore, UNSC session reflects Kashmir issue is a global issue.Aisha Farooqui thanked China for supporting Pakistan in convening UNSC meeting.

Kashmir issue was discussed twice in Security Council during the last five months.Responding to a question of Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi participation in the meeting she said Qureshi welcomed UN Security Council meeting and he also kept abreast UN Secretary General about Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir.

Qureshi has now reached Washington after holding a string of meetings in New York. He will meet his US counterpart Mike Pompeo and other US officials therein. He will also visit Capital Hill.

Citing to US-Iran conflict she said Pakistan is an important country of the region in the perspective of post January 3 changes in middle East.

Pakistan has close friendly relations with US and Iran. Foreign minister has contacted his counterparts in perspective of the situation.She also told the media men about statistics of Pakistanis in jails at other countries.

At least 10000 Pakistanis are imprisoned in other countries jails at present. Majority of them are involved in nominal offences. Saudi Arabia has released 579 Pakistani prisoners.She stated efforts are underway to seek the release of the imprisoned Pakistanis in other countries.

Pakistan embassies in other countries are in constant contact with the respective departments to seek release of Pakistani prisoners.She said Alice Wells will soon visit Pakistan.She said the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Davos is also on the cards.When asked about US-Taliban talks, Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan has welcomed the resumption of their talks.

She hoped the talks will be concluded at the earliest leading to infra Afghan negotiations.Key to all major problems including troops pull out from Afghanistan and Kashmir issue lies in dialogue, she underlined.