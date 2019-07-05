UrduPoint.com
Khan Sopori Pays Tributes To Burhan Wani

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 06:29 PM

Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori Friday paid tributes to the popular youth leader Burhan Wani, on the eve of his coming martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori Friday paid tributes to the popular youth leader Burhan Wani, on the eve of his coming martyrdom anniversary.

Burhan Wani was martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on July 08, 2016, Kashmir Media Service reported.

In a statement, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori said the unprecedented contribution of Burhan Wani for liberation movement will always be remembered.

He said Burhan's martyrdom has encouraged the people of Kashmir and the liberation movement has been accelerated.

He said that India should read writing on the wall and respect the sentiments of the Kashmiri people.

Khan Sopori said the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste and would definitely bring positive results soon.

