Khyber Medical University observes Solidarity with Kahmiris

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) : Khyber Medical University Peshawar observed solidarity with Kashmiris on Tuesday to express whole-hearted support of the Pakistani nation to just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination and against abrogating article 370 and 35 A by the Indian Government to change the disputed status of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

One minute silence was observed and a rally was also held to pay homage to the martyrs of the liberation struggle of occupied Kashmir.

A human chain under the leadership of Vice Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Arshad Javaid, Pro VC Prof Dr Jawad Ahmad and Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur along with students, faculty and admin staff was also formed at main campus of KMU.

Earlier while talking to the audience speakers have urged the international community, the United Nations, and human rights organizations to take notice of the grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir during the past few days.

They said Indian troops are using rape, pellet guns, and mass burials to suppress ingenious freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir against India occupation.

Speakers said Kashmir is an unsettled issue of partition and Indian leaders had promised in the United Nations that Kashmiris would be given a chance of plebiscite under UN supervision so that they could decide their fate according to their own wishes that promise has not yet been fulfilled as Indian leadership fears that Kashmiris will prefer to go with Pakistan instead of New Delhi.

Addressing the participants speakers said India has been committing atrocities in Occupied Kashmir at large scale for several decades but during the recent phase they have not only imposed curfew for an indefinite period but have increased military presence to curb the freedom struggle but Kashmiris are rendering unmatched sacrifices to achieve their birth right of self-determination and the day is not far away when they will able to achieve their just right of self determination.

The speakers said Indian attempts to change demography and disputed status of Occupied Kashmir by abrogating article 370 and 35 A and by allowing non-Kashmiris in the State will not be tolerated. They said India should immediately repeal the black laws in Occupied Kashmir as it cannot suppress the indigenous freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, under the leadership of VC KMU Prof Dr Arshad Javaid, Pro VC Prof Dr Jawad Ahmad and Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur along with students, faculty and admin staff a human chain was formed and a rally was carried out at main campus of KMU where the participants by chanting slogans and carrying play cards demanded of the United Nations and international community to live up with its promise and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of the people of Kashmir and UN resolutions.