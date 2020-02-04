Khyber Pakthunkhwa people all set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in befitting manner on Wednesday

Like elsewhere in the country, people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa have completed all arrangements to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Like elsewhere in the country, people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa have completed all arrangements to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in most befitting manner on Wednesday to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK) who were under siege for over 185 days since revoking of the special status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019 by the Modi government.

People of KP including merged tribal districts would renew their pledge and unwavering support to Kashmiris to continue their moral, political and diplomatic support till achievement of independence from Indian yoke.

On Tuesday, preparations has reached to its climax in all 25 districts of KP and seven tribal districts where public and private sectors departments, labour and transport unions and trade bodies have given final shape to the programmes.

They day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and liberation of IOJK and Palestine.

KP government has decided to observe February 5, 2020 as Kashmir Solidarity Day in most befitting manner to show strong commitment to cause of Kashmir. February 5 has been officially declared as public holiday in KP where all government and private departments, organizations, NGOs offices and educational institutes would remain closed.

From Chitral to D I Khan and Kohistan to Peshawar, people from all walks of life would take out protest rallies with large banners and placards to strongly condemn the continued brutalities, human rights violations, extra judicial killing of innocent Kashmireis besides Modi government's illegal move of revoking of special status of IoJK. Seminars, walks, symposiums and declamation contest would remain main features of the day.

Photos exhibitions would be arranged at art galleries and art councils to highlight struggle of Kashmiris besides screening of documentaries on Kashmir cause, especially focusing on human rights abuses in the Occupied Kashmir.

Transport unions, Insaf Traders Association, students, teachers, labrourers, farmers, industrial workers, general public, drivers, academicians, journalists, social workers and NGOs would participate in big congregations and walks to protest against Modi government's illegal move of revoking special status of Kashmir and putting innocent Kashmirs under siege for over 185 days.

Protest rallies, walks and seminars would also be held in all seven merged tribal districts from Bajaur to South Waziristan where tribal people would reiterate strong support to Kashmir cause. The deputy commissioners of all seven tribal districts have finalized arrangements for peaceful observance of Kashmir Day.

The newspapers would issue special supplements and TV, radio and tv channels would broadcast special programs in connection with the day.

"The observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day would pass a strong message to India that Kashmiris are not alone in their legitimate struggle and Pakistan will continue their moral, political and diplomatic support till they achieve independence from Indian yoke," said Misal Khan, a retired Information Officer while talking to APP.

He said Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had special attachment with Kashmir and declared it as a jugular vein of Pakistan. "Kashmir is the unfinished part of the partition of subcontinent plan and if it was not addressed quickly, could pose a serious threat to peace and stability of the region.

"The people of Kashmir had never accepted India's illegal occupation and revoking of special status of IoJK and the day was not far away when Kashmiris will succeed in their legitimate struggle." The Kashmiris struggle for independence had forced India to approach the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on January 1, 1948 seeking its help to settle the issue. UNSC had passed several successive resolutions including asking for a free and impartial plebiscite to be conducted by the UN but New Delhi backtracked on its promises and Kashmiris are still struggling for their right to self-determination.

He said Modi government went against UNSC resolutions by revoking IoJK special status in August last and now it was up to the world body to take notice of this illegal move. He said the struggle of independence in IoK has entered into a decisive phase and time was nearer when people of IoK will get freedom from India's oppression.