UrduPoint.com

KIIR Calls For The Establishment Of COI To Investigate HRVs In IIoJK :

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 11:22 PM

KIIR calls for the establishment of COI to investigate HRVs in IIoJK :

Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) has urged the UN Human Rights Council to expedite its efforts to establish a inquiry commission in line with the OHCHR recommendations to investigate human rights violations in Indian occupied territory Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) has urged the UN Human Rights Council to expedite its efforts to establish a inquiry commission in line with the OHCHR recommendations to investigate human rights violations in Indian occupied territory Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking part in the debate held under Item-4 during the 48TH Session of Human Rights Council Geneva on Monday the KIIR Chairman and permanent representatives World Muslim Congress (WMC) Altaf Hussain Wani while speaking on behalf of the World Muslim Congress briefed the world audience about the worsening political and human rights situation in the held territory.

Regarding the Indian government's willful denial not to adhere to international obligations the KIIR chief said, "India's institutional complicity and cover-ups is an open secret now but New Delhi is still uninclined to refrain from hiding its crimes".

He said that on one hand, the Delhi-based jingoistic media channels were being facilitated for distorting facts and spreading lies about Kashmir while on the other the voices of Kashmiri are muzzled for not toeing the pro-India line.

About use and abuse of draconian laws aimed at silencing the independent voices in Kashmir, he said, "On September 8 the police in Jammu and Kashmir raided the homes of four Kashmiri journalists Hilal Mir, Shah Abbas, Showkat Motta, and Azhar Qadri and confiscated their phones and laptops, and Passports".

These raids he said were part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government's escalating crackdown on freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly since coming to power in 2014.

The Indian authorities, he said, have brought politically motivated criminal cases, including under broadly worded terrorism and sedition laws, against political leaders of Kashmir Including Shabir Ahmed Shah, M. Yasin Malik, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Massrat Alam Butt Asyia Indrabi, and others languishing in Indian Jails without trial.

He said that it was high time that the council should step up its efforts to establish a commission of inquiry in line with the recommendations of OHCHR to investigate past and ongoing MASSIVE human rights abuses in IIOJK.

Related Topics

Assembly India World Police Altaf Hussain United Nations Jammu New Delhi Geneva September Congress Criminals Muslim Media From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

6 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourism’s restart

7 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

8 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

8 hours ago
 India to share white shipping information with Gul ..

India to share white shipping information with Gulf

8 hours ago
 International Government Communication Forum 2021 ..

International Government Communication Forum 2021 concludes with a call to speak ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.