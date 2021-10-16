UrduPoint.com

KIIR Calls For Youths' Vital Role For Promoting Kashmir Cause

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 05:52 PM

KIIR calls for Youths' vital role for promoting Kashmir cause

Terming youth as a great asset and future of nation, the chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations Altaf Hussain Wani has said that Pakistani youth can play an important role in promoting Kashmir cause and highlighting the plight of Kashmiris through effective use of digital platforms

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) : Oct 16 (APP):Terming youth as a great asset and future of nation, the chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations Altaf Hussain Wani has said that Pakistani youth can play an important role in promoting Kashmir cause and highlighting the plight of Kashmiris through effective use of digital platforms.

"In the modern era of technology youth can significantly contribute to advance the cause of peace and justice, become a voice for the voiceless thereby using their power, potential and ability to promote and protect the rights of suppressed and marginalized communities across the globe especially Kashmiris who were reeling under the brutal suppression of the Indian colonialism", Mr. Wani said while talking to a delegation of 30 Youth representatives from different NGOs from all over the Pakistan who paid a visit to the Kashmir institute of International Relations in the Federal metropolis late Friday.

The delegation was led by Deputy Secretary General youth parliament of Pakistan Tabish Abbasi & Member CEC Faisal Jamshed Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that in the given regional and international scenario educated youth can play a vital role in promoting the cause of Kashmir and highlighting the plight of Kashmiris through the effective use of digital platforms.

Following the introductory session, the KIIR chairman briefed the guests about the aims and objectives of the think-tank that has been working on Kashmir for over the past three decades.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Altaf Hussain Technology Parliament Visit Jamshed All From

Recent Stories

SIFF paves way for aspiring filmmakers: Experts

SIFF paves way for aspiring filmmakers: Experts

34 seconds ago
 Govt trying to offer relief to masses: FM

Govt trying to offer relief to masses: FM

8 minutes ago
 SakhaKot Sports Festival concludes

SakhaKot Sports Festival concludes

9 minutes ago
 Ladies Park to provide recreational facilities to ..

Ladies Park to provide recreational facilities to area women: Kamran Bangash

13 minutes ago
 French Prime Minister Pays Tribute to Slain Teache ..

French Prime Minister Pays Tribute to Slain Teacher Samuel Paty

13 minutes ago
 Shutdown in Srinagar over killing of youth by Indi ..

Shutdown in Srinagar over killing of youth by Indian troops

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.