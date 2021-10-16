KIIR calls for Youths' vital role for promoting Kashmir cause

Terming youth as a great asset and future of nation, the chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations Altaf Hussain Wani has said that Pakistani youth can play an important role in promoting Kashmir cause and highlighting the plight of Kashmiris through effective use of digital platforms

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) : Oct 16 (APP):Terming youth as a great asset and future of nation, the chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations Altaf Hussain Wani has said that Pakistani youth can play an important role in promoting Kashmir cause and highlighting the plight of Kashmiris through effective use of digital platforms.

"In the modern era of technology youth can significantly contribute to advance the cause of peace and justice, become a voice for the voiceless thereby using their power, potential and ability to promote and protect the rights of suppressed and marginalized communities across the globe especially Kashmiris who were reeling under the brutal suppression of the Indian colonialism", Mr. Wani said while talking to a delegation of 30 Youth representatives from different NGOs from all over the Pakistan who paid a visit to the Kashmir institute of International Relations in the Federal metropolis late Friday.

The delegation was led by Deputy Secretary General youth parliament of Pakistan Tabish Abbasi & Member CEC Faisal Jamshed Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that in the given regional and international scenario educated youth can play a vital role in promoting the cause of Kashmir and highlighting the plight of Kashmiris through the effective use of digital platforms.

Following the introductory session, the KIIR chairman briefed the guests about the aims and objectives of the think-tank that has been working on Kashmir for over the past three decades.