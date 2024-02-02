KIIR calls on UN to halt illegal campaign launched by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir

Chairman of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani, called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to halt the illegal profiling campaign disguised as a census by Indian troops in the Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Chairman of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani, called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to halt the illegal profiling campaign disguised as a census by Indian troops in the Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a joint letter addressed to the UN Secretary General and other UN Special Rapporteurs, Altaf Hussain Wani underscored the move is illegal, unconstitutional, and human rights violations.

He expressed concerns about the lack of transparency in the campaign initiated without formal announcements from competent authorities, further unsettling the already anxious residents.

Wani emphasized the fear and insecurity prevailing in Occupied Kashmir since the Modi's government revoked the region's special status, saying it is a blatant violation of UNSC resolutions.

The Chairman Wani revealed that the census conducted by Indian troops was extracting sensitive information, including family details, ages, and contact information of residents and their family members living outside the region.

The distributed "census forms" sought exclusive data such as Aadhar numbers, vehicle registration numbers, and information about CCTV cameras, along with inquiries about family members involved in the freedom struggle.

Residents were even asked for photographs and geo-tagging coordinates of their residences.

The letter highlighted the invasive nature of the campaign, causing serious concerns among Kashmiri people already living under excessive surveillance. Wani pointed to the Indian security forces' growing interference in residents' private lives, citing databases created since 2019 targeting journalists, academicians, civil society, and human rights activists documenting violations committed by the Indian army.

Referring to past surveys, Wani noted that in the 1990s, the Indian army and Border Security Force conducted door-to-door surveys to maintain a database and monitor residents' movements to gather information on resistance groups. Terming the current campaign illegal, unconstitutional, and against international law, Wani cited India's Census Act, which strictly prohibits agencies, public or private, from conducting such exercises independently.

Wani highlighted that the census drive violated India's own law, infringing upon citizens' fundamental rights to privacy and dignity. He emphasized that this unconstitutional expansion of police powers aimed to turn the occupied territory into a surveillance state, negatively impacting fundamental freedoms and human rights while allowing unjustified interferences into citizens' private lives. Seeking immediate UN attention and intervention, the Chairman KIIR urged the SecretaryGeneral to stop this illegal campaign, protecting Kashmiri people from the dangers of intrusive mass surveillance by the Indian government.

