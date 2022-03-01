KIIR chief bereaved over death of Justice (R) Majeed Malik

Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani has expressed deep sense of shock and sorrow over the sad demise of prominent Kashmiri jurist and former chief justice of Azad Kashmir, justice (R) Abdul Majeed Malik

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 1st Mar, 2022 ):Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani has expressed deep sense of shock and sorrow over the sad demise of prominent Kashmiri jurist and former chief justice of Azad Kashmir, justice (R) Abdul Majeed Malik.

In his condolence message, the KIIR chief, while referring to the deceased jurist's contribution in the field of law and his services for strengthening the justice system said that justice Malik would be remembered for a long time in the history of Kashmir for his social and political services.

"His death has left a vacuum that cannot be easily filled", Wani said, adding that Justice Malik was a strong proponent of Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

"Justice Abdul Majeed Malik was a strong supporter and sympathizer of Kashmiri people", Wani said.

Wani extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, and prayed to Allah almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.