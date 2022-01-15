UrduPoint.com

KIIR Condemns Kashmiri Human Rights Ctivist Untoo's Arrest In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2022 | 02:06 PM

KIIR condemns Kashmiri Human rights Ctivist Untoo's arrest in IIOJK

World-famed Kashmiri think tank- NGO, the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) vehemently condemned in strong terms the arrest of noted human rights activist and chairman International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Mr. Muhammad Ahsan Untoo by the Indian authorities in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) World-famed Kashmiri think tank- NGO, the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) vehemently condemned in strong terms the arrest of noted human rights activist and chairman International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Mr. Muhammad Ahsan Untoo by the Indian authorities in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the KIIR Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) Altaf Hussain Wani said that Mr. Untoo's detention was part of Modi led apartheid regimes' policy aimed at silencing rights defenders who have time and again played vital role in raising alarm over the rights situation in the region and criticized the authoritarian regime's brutal policies towards Kashmir.

While highlighting Mr. Untoo's peerless contribution in highlighting the plight of Kashmiris the KIIR chief said that IFJHR chairman has been one of the bold and brave voices of the region who was being victimized just for standing up for the rights of common Kashmiris.

"The IFJHR chief has the audacity to question the Indian's repressive and human rights abusing regime, he is the person who never hesitated in calling spade a spade and speaking truth to the power", Wani said adding that he has been a fearless advocate of Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Referring to India's brutal policies, Wani said, the BJP government was hell bent on choking every dissenting voice in Kashmir.

"Intimidation, torture, arbitrary arrests of rights defenders and terrorizing their families remain to be one of the extreme-measures the Indian government has been using as a state policy to enable complete silence on Kashmir and to subdue critical voices who dare to speak truth to power".

Terming IFJHR chairman's arrest as a flagrant violation of the basic human rights, the KIIR chairman urged the world human rights organization to take effective notice of the matter and play their due role in release of all human rights activists who have been arrested in fake and fabricated cases.

Lauding Mr. Untoo's years long tireless work for defending human rights, Wani said that he has been under fire over the role he played in exposing India's dodgy and destructive role in Kashmir. It is worth mentioning here that his organization (IFJHR) is a regular contributor to the human rights mechanism especially sending parallel reports to Universal periodic reviews.

Untoo has since long been on the hit list of Indian secret agencies. Earlier, he received death threats from unknown and unidentified numbers, especially after attending an online webinar organized as a sideline event of 48th Session of UN human rights council. He was ruthlessly thrashed and beaten to a pulp by the CRPF and police cops on 19 October while he was on a private visit to Watergam village of Rafiabad area of district Baramulla.

Related Topics

India Fire World Police Altaf Hussain United Nations Visit Jammu October Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Russia Confirms 27,179 New Cases of COVID-19 in Pa ..

Russia Confirms 27,179 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response ..

50 seconds ago
 Show cause notice served on EE PHE Rajanpur

Show cause notice served on EE PHE Rajanpur

52 seconds ago
 Kazakh President Orders Creation of Special Operat ..

Kazakh President Orders Creation of Special Operations Forces, National Security ..

53 seconds ago
 Farrukh Habib grieved over demise of Samsam Bukhar ..

Farrukh Habib grieved over demise of Samsam Bukhari's brother

11 minutes ago
 KPRA starts enforcement drive to ensure tax compli ..

KPRA starts enforcement drive to ensure tax compliance

11 minutes ago
 All Russian CSTO Peacekeepers Return From Kazakhst ..

All Russian CSTO Peacekeepers Return From Kazakhstan - Defense Ministry

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.