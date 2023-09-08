KIIR remembers Shaikh Tajamul-ul-Islam on his death anniversary

Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani has paid rich tributes to veteran Kashmiri intellectual and former KMS Director Shaikh Tajamul-ul-Islam on his second death anniversary

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) : Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani has paid rich tributes to veteran Kashmiri intellectual and former KMS Director Shaikh Tajamul-ul-Islam on his second death anniversary.

In a statement issued here Friday, the KIIR chief while lauding his contribution to the Kashmir cause, said that islam was one of the pioneers of the freedom struggle who rendered his service for the noble cause while working on political, diplomatic and journalistic fronts.

Wani said, "Sheikh Sahib was a genuine intellectual, thinker and writer par excellence who had significantly contributed to the Kashmir cause".

He said that Sheikh Sahib has left behind a rich legacy that will continue to inspire the coming generations. His demise, he said, had left a huge void that could not be filled easily.