KIIR Webinar Pays Homage To Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Abdul Ghani Lone

Fri 21st May 2021 | 11:02 PM

Speakers at a webinar on Friday paid eulogizing tributes to Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal on their martyrdom anniversary

It was organized by Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR).

Highlighting the supreme sacrifices of both the leaders, they said that the duo played a significant role in the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation struggle.

Kashmiri nation was indebted to the sacrifices of hundreds and thousands of martyrs who laid down their precious lives for the cause of freedom and restoration of national identity.

Lauding the supreme sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs the participants reiterated the Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing struggle to its logical end.

They said the world cannot turn away its eyes from Kashmir issue and people's legitimate struggle for right to self-determination for long but has to resolve it according to the wishes and aspirations of its people.

They also hailed the steadfastness and resilience of the Kashmiri nation, especially the youth who continue to sacrifice their lives for the noble cause of freedom from the Indian illegal occupation.

The speakers Included, Senior journalist Arif Bahar, executive director CPDR Ershad Mehmmood, APHC leaders, Yousaf Naseem, Hassan Bana and Secretary General AJK Chapter Parvez Shah.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai sahib send his written message to pay tribute the Moulana Farooq and Abdul Ghani Lone while Altaf Hussain Wani moderated the webinar.

