Killing Of Innocent Kashmiris By Indian Troops In IIOJK Denounced

Sat 18th December 2021 | 07:59 PM

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Peoples Political Party, Engineer Hilal Ahmad War, has strongly condemned the merciless killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian troops in the territory on daily basis

Engineer Hilal Ahmad War in a statement issued in Srinagar appealed to the international community to impress upon the Indian government to stop genocide of Kashmiris and give them their birthright to self-determination so that they could decide their political future by themselves, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"The government of India is denying the right to life to the inhabitants of Kashmir which is a violation of Universal Declaration of Human Rights," he said.

Hilal War deplored that Indian troops were committing the worst brutalities on the Kashmiris to suppress their just freedom struggle.

He urged the UN to play role in settling the Kashmir dispute for ensuring durable peace in the region.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement in Srinagar deplored that Indian troops and police personnel had unleashed a reign of terror in the occupied territory for the last over seven decades. He strongly denounced the arrest of a woman, Afroza and her daughter, Aisha by Indian police. The police arrested the two women for raising anti-India and pro-freedom slogans during a demonstration against the killing of two youth by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Rangreth area of Srinagar on December 13.

