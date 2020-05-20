Killing of Kashmiri freedom fighter sparks anti-India protest demonstrations in Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, forceful anti-India protest demonstrations erupted at different places in Srinagar against the killing of top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Junaid Sehrai and his associate by Indian troops in Srinagar on Tuesday, Kashmir Media Service reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :In occupied Kashmir, forceful anti-India protest demonstrations erupted at different places in Srinagar against the killing of top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Junaid Sehrai and his associate by Indian troops in Srinagar on Tuesday, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Junaid Sehrai, the son of senior APHC leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, along with his associate, was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Nawakadal area of the city, early in the morning.

As the news about the killing of Junaid and other youth spread, people defying restrictions came out of their houses and chanted anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. Scores of protesters were injured when the troops fired pellets and teargas shells on them. The protests were going on when reports last came in.

The authorities have snapped mobile internet services in Srinagar immediately after the killings.