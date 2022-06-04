Killing of Kashmiri youths another evidence of Indian state terrorism: Prof Cheng

Another 10 innocent Kashmiri youths were brutally killed by the Indian occupation forces, which is clearly another evidence of state terrorism committed by the Indian authorities, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Saturday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Another 10 innocent Kashmiri youths were brutally killed by the Indian occupation forces, which is clearly another evidence of state terrorism committed by the Indian authorities, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Saturday.

The Indian authorities have been using state terrorism to exercise bloody rule over the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and therefore, the international community should unanimously condemn it, he added.

Prof. Cheng, who is also Senior Fellow of the Charhar Institute opined that nowadays the entire international community has expressed its opposition to terrorism in all its forms. This should include terrorist acts committed by various terrorist organizations, as well as the state form of terrorism.

Moreover, according to the professor, "proxy war" carried out by the regional power using terrorist organizations should also be categorized as an act of terror. He further castigated India for not only implementing state terrorism, but also using terrorist organizations to carry out "proxy war".

India's state terrorism has seriously violated the fundamental human rights of the Kashmiri people and seriously undermined regional peace and stability. The international community should attach great importance to it and take resolute measures to stop it, he added.

He pointed out to distinguish between freedom fighters and act of terrorism. He also said that the Kashmiri people have been engaged in a just cause for decades fighting tirelessly for national self-determination and against Indian state terrorism in the IIOJK, and should receive political, moral and diplomatic support from the international community.

The inhuman acts of terror in the IIOJK have exposed the extremist and terrorist face of Hindutva of the Narendra Modi regime and India will not succeed in suppressing Kashmiri struggle for the right to self-determination with such atrocious tactics. The just cause of the Kashmiri people will win the final victory, he firmly believes.