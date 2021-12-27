UrduPoint.com

Killing Of Youth In Fake Encounters Is Conspiracy To Change Kashmir's Demography: JKNF

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:06 PM

Killing of youth in fake encounters is conspiracy to change Kashmir's demography: JKNF

Denouncing in strong terms the fresh killing spree of innocent youth at the hands of the Indian occupation forces, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front said Monday that the ruthless killing campaign was part of India's deep-rooted conspiracy to change demographic complexion of the Muslim majority state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Denouncing in strong terms the fresh killing spree of innocent youth at the hands of the Indian occupation forces, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front said Monday that the ruthless killing campaign was part of India's deep-rooted conspiracy to change demographic complexion of the Muslim majority state.

In a statement received here, JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman while citing the ruthless killing of 5 youth in fake encounters in south Kashmir said that killing of Kashmiri youth by the occupation forces during fake encounters has become a new norm in Kashmir.

Terming it as a part of the BJP government's nefarious designs Rehman said that systematic killing and rising incidents of state sponsored terrorism in the occupied territory were an obvious manifestation of rising fascism that seeks to control, by any means, all of Kashmir its land people and resources.

Paying rich tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs, the spokesman said that the Kashmiri nation owes a debt of gratitude to the educated youth who have been sacrificing their youthful lives for the liberation of their motherland.

He expressed the hope that the day was not far when these sacrifices would come to fruition and the Kashmiri nation would materialize their cherished dream of freedom from India's illegal occupation.

