Killing of youths in IIOJK condemned

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali condemned the illegal military siege and killings of Kashmiri youth in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that the massacre of unarmed Kashmiri youth by Indian forces on daily basis is an organized genocide and planned conspiracy against Kashmiri Muslims.

He said that residential settlements are being burnt, women and children are being beaten, houses are being looted and innocents civilians are being arrested to create fear and terror among the masses.

Ghazali lamented that Indian forces are using violence against women and children as a weapon of war.

He maintained that the people of the occupied state, despite all the difficulties stood firmly against the Indian military aggression.

"Narendra Modi and his ruthless gang have imposed war on the unarmed Kashmiri people and the occupied state has been practically turned into a prison where millions of people are living in the shadow of fear, terror and oppression", he added.

Ghazali appealed to join and raise the decisive resistance movement for exposing Indian atrocities, saying that the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and people across the ceasefire line should take practical steps for the freedom of the beleaguered. He also demanded the United Nations to implement its resolutions on Kashmir for a peaceful and legal solution for the sake of peace in the region.