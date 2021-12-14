Killing spree by Indian troops has brought South Asia to brink of nuclear collusion: APHC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed grave concern over the brazen military operations by Indian brutal forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) against the freedom-loving people of Jammu and Kashmir for demanding their inalienable right to self-determination guaranteed by the United Nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed grave concern over the brazen military operations by Indian brutal forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) against the freedom-loving people of Jammu and Kashmir for demanding their inalienable right to self-determination guaranteed by the United Nations.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the unabated killing spree carried out by the Indian occupation forces has brought the entire South Asia to the brink of a nuclear collusion, KMS reported.

Strongly condemning India for waging a war against the civilian population in Kashmir, the spokesman said that the recent custodial killings at Shopian, Lawaypora, Bemina, Hyderpora, Rambagh and at Rangreth in Srinagar by the Indian occupation forces before the open eyes of the common people speak volume about the India's systematic state terrorism in IIOJK.

The APHC spokesman reiterated his strong belief in the sacred values of the freedom movement, and said that despite heinous war crimes committed by Indian forces in Kashmir, the brave people of Kashmir shall never surrender before Indian military might, come what may.

He added that the freedom movements are not subservient to the occupiers' will; instead these movements have succeeded in the long run.

"We have not launched our freedom struggle with the permission of India, nor did we beg for any petty concessions from it," he added.

Paying rich tributes to the martyrs, the spokesman affirmed the strong resolve of the people of Kashmir to take the freedom movement to its logical conclusion.

He urged the United Nations Secretary General to use his good offices to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.