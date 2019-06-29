UrduPoint.com
Kishtwar Town Undergoes Intense Search Operation

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 11:55 AM

Kishtwar town undergoes intense search operation

Indian forces, in Indian occupied Kashmir, have launched an intense search operation across the Kishtwar town in the Jammu region

According to Kashmir Media Service, senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Shakti Kumar Pathak, in a media interview in Jammu said, "The search operation was launched by the Indian army police and Special Operation Group in the town.

According to Kashmir Media Service, senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Shakti Kumar Pathak, in a media interview in Jammu said, "The search operation was launched by the Indian army police and Special Operation Group in the town.

" Almost all public and private vehicles were stopped at all checkpoints in the town in the name of security. The operation continued till Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, a police officer lost his life on Saturday in a road accident in Doda district of Jammu region.

An Assistant Sub Inspector identified as Vikram Singh died after his car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge at Galgandhar area in Poonch district. The deceased was posted in CID wing at Kishtwar Police station.

