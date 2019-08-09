UrduPoint.com
KJF Denounces Media Blackout, Human Rights Violations In IoK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Kashmiri journalists on Friday held a demonstration in front of United Nations Military Observer Group (UNMOG) office here to protest against abrogation of article 370 and 35A, media blackout and, continue curfews and overall gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

The demonstration organized by Kashmir Journalists Forum (KJF) and addressed by Secretary National Press Club Anwar Raza, KJF President Sardar Abid Khursheed, KJF Secretary Zahid Abbbasi, renowned anchorperson Hamid Mir and other journalists, denounced the Indian tactics to prevent media from performing its professional obligations in Occupied Kashmir.

The speakers said that the way Indian government had blocked people's access to media was highly regrettable. They noted that the blockade in Kashmir was unprecedented as the journalists were unable to file stories and report the facts.

They said that mobile networks, internet services and even telephone landlines in Kashmir were cut, which was enough to show the world what sort of game India had planned in the held valley. The KJF pledged to raise voice for innocent Kashmiris at every forum.

A KJF delegation on the occasion, led by Sardar Abid and anchorperson Hamid Mir also presented a memorandum to the representative of UN Military Observer Group, urging the world organizations to take notice of the recent Indian moves in the state and play their role in resolving the the longstanding Kashmir issue in accordance with UN Security Council's resolutions.

The memorandum also urged the world to boycott India socially till the time it stops brutalities in Occupied Kashmir.

