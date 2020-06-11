Kotli AJK University announces policy, schedule online examinations

The state-run University of Kotli Azad Jammu & Kashmir Thursday unveiled new policy and schedule of holding of classes and examinations through digital means of information technology in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, media wing of the varsity told APP on Thursday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :, The state-run University of Kotli Azad Jammu & Kashmir Thursday unveiled new policy and schedule of holding of classes and examinations through digital means of information technology in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, media wing of the varsity told APP on Thursday.

Under the new policy under the Online Examinations & classes, the Online Examinations will start from June 17, this year. Whereas online classes will commence from July this year, it added.