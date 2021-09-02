UrduPoint.com

KP CM Expresses Heartfelt Condolence Over Demise Of Syed Ali Gilani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of veteran All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader (APHC) Syed Ali Gilani.

In a condolence message on Thursday, the KP chief minister paid glowing tribute to the late Kashmiri leader for playing a lead role in the long struggle of Kashmir freedom.

He said," we equally share the grief of bereaved family and people of Kashmir people in this hour of trial. He said with death of Syed Ali Gilani Kashmir had lost a great leader who struggled all his life for his people and their right to self determination.

He said that Syed Ali Gilani rendered great services for the cause of Kashmir and those would be remembered forever.

He also prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength to the family members to bear the irreparable loss.

