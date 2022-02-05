UrduPoint.com

KPCTA Hold Rally To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2022 | 05:04 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) on Saturday organized a float rally in connection with 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' with thousands of people participated by expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self determination

The rally was started from Qayyum sports Complex and culminated at the same point peacefully after passing through different areas including Aman Chowk, Tehkal Bala, University Town, Phase-III Chowk Hayatabad.

According to the details, the KPCTA in collaboration with the Traffic Police and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Department organized the rally against Indian barbarism and atrocities against Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In the float truck, students of the school chanted slogans and sang songs in solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. The participants also chanted slogans against India and its atrocities over Kashmiri people.

Speaking on the occasion, KPCTA Planning General Manager Hayat Ali Shah said that Indian atrocities on Kashmiris are not hidden from anyone in the world.

