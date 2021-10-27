KPTCA marks Kashmir Black Day to flay Indian atrocities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Wednesday marked the Kashmir Black Day to apprise the world of the Indian atrocities inflicted on the innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) here at Nishtar Hall.

The KPCTA arrange a photo exhibition depicting pictures of innocent Kashmiri women and children killed and maimed by the Indian forces in IIOJK.

Besides KPCTA Director, Yousaf Ali, General Manager Tourism Sajjad Hameed and others a large number of students of various educational institutions attended the event.

"We are observing the Kashmir Black Day to condemn Indian illegal occupation of the state and to reiterate our unwavering support to the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination," Yousaf said while speaking on the occasion.

He said that IIOJK was an integral part of Pakistan and the day was not far that Kashmiris would be able to break the shackles of subjugation and join Pakistan.

The official added that the ongoing barbarism of Indian forces against the Kashmiris cannot be concealed anymore from the eyes of international community and soon the oppressed Kashmiris would get their right to self-determination.

The students also organized a walk in support of Kashmiri people besides arranging photo exhibition and tableaus to expose the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and across the globe also observed Black Day to convey to the world that India has occupied their motherland illegally and against their aspirations.

Indian Army had invaded the state of Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 1947, in an attempt to subjugate the Kashmiri people.

Since then, despite unabated Indian atrocities, India is unable to break the will of the brave people of IIOJK, who are struggling for their right to self-determination.

On August 5 2020, India took further illegal and unilateral steps to change the internationally recognized disputed status of the Kashmir and alter its demographic structure.