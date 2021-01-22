UrduPoint.com
KTA Demands Restoration Of 4G Internet Services In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK), the Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) has demanded immediate restoration of 4g internet services in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the KTA President, Ajaz Shahdhar, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, "We want the restoration of 4G in IIOJK that will help in trade, education and media activities.

"He said the reach of wire-based internet services is limited in Kashmir Valley and not every student has access to it. "It is impossible for students to attend online lectures on 2G mobile speed," he added.

"Commercial houses, traders, businessmen, professionals and the media fraternity have incurred losses worth crores over the past 17 months," he said and asked why subscribers are being charged regularly by telecom companies when they are not being provided 4G services.

