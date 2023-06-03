UrduPoint.com

LA Approves 15th Constitutional Amendment In State Interim Constitution -1974: Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2023 | 10:49 PM

LA approves 15th constitutional amendment in State Interim constitution -1974: Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq

Azad Jammu Kashmir (Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that his incumbent government was completed the day when he (PM) and two ministers took the oath of their office

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir (Pakistan Point news - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that his incumbent government was completed the day when he (PM) and two ministers took the oath of their offices.

While addressing the AJK Legislative Assembly session after the approval of the 15th Constitutional amendment in the State metropolis on Saturday, the PM said that he has the power and authority to reduce or increase the number of ministers in his cabinet as and whenever he desired.

"Referring to Pakistan's angry culture of politics, the PM said that he didn't want this kind of culture should take over the legislative assembly and spoil the entire system", an AJK Govt. handout issued Saturday evening said.

"I don't want the kind of political behaviour that is troubling Pakistan today, dominating this august House (Legislative Assembly)", he said, according to the handout.

Thanking members of the august house for voting in favour of the fifteenth amendment, the AJK PM said that the purpose of today's amendment was that ownership belongs to this House.

"I take ownership of the Fifteenth Amendment", he said, adding that he would never shy away from taking ownership of whatever he did and at the same time deny what he didn't. He said that everything would be open.

"The ruler's job is to break the status quo", he said.

Referring to his government's one-month performance, the AJK PM said that 10 billion rupees had been released by the Federal government in five days.

Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that every person who gets elected has the desire to become a minister to serve his people effectively. He said that an elected representative's desire to become a minister is not a bad thing.

"Having more ministers will not cost as much as the Prime Minister's Secretariat with 16 ministers spent last year", the AJK PM said, adding that the expenses of the ministers would be met by reducing 80% of the expenses of the PM office.

"I am grateful to the PML-N, PPP, members of the like-minded group and the PTI legislators who did not obstruct the House proceedings", he said.

He said that the government's job was to tolerate criticism."You have every right to criticize the government in case there are contradictions in the government's words and actions", he said.

"The assembly is the source of strength", he said, adding that his first order as the prime minister was about the implementation of the speaker's ruling.

Terming Latif Akbar as a dedicated political worker, the AJK PM expressed the hope that Akbar would lead the House in a better way, the State government handout added.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Job Jammu Same Lead Azad Jammu And Kashmir August From Government Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Indonesian Foreign Minister Urges BRICS to Fight f ..

Indonesian Foreign Minister Urges BRICS to Fight for Each Country's Development ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sweet Home organizes grand blood donation ..

Pakistan Sweet Home organizes grand blood donation camp at SZABIST

7 minutes ago
 New technologies need urgent oversight, robust tra ..

New technologies need urgent oversight, robust transparency: UN experts

7 minutes ago
 Coalition govt believes in supremacy of Parliament ..

Coalition govt believes in supremacy of Parliament, law: Federal Minister for Sc ..

7 minutes ago
 Govt set to unveil Rs1100bln development budget pr ..

Govt set to unveil Rs1100bln development budget promising relief to all segment ..

18 minutes ago
 AJK LA elects PPP leader Ch. Latif Akbar as Speake ..

AJK LA elects PPP leader Ch. Latif Akbar as Speaker

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.