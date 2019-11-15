Labour Welfare Deptt holds Kashmir Solidarity rally in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
Fri 15th November 2019

A Kashmir solidarity rally was held by the Labour Welfare Department here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :A Kashmir solidarity rally was held by the Labour Welfare Department here on Friday.

Director Labour Malik Munwar Awan led the rally in which staff and representatives of civil society participated which started from Labour Welfare Complex and concluded on Jail road.

The participants were holding placards and chanted slogans against Indian atrocities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Your Thoughts and Comments

