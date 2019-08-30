UrduPoint.com
Lahore Arts Council Organises Rally To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Fri 30th August 2019 | 06:21 PM

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organised a walk for solidarity with Kashmir in which people participated in large numbers, here on Friday at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organised a walk for solidarity with Kashmir in which people participated in large numbers, here on Friday at Alhamra.

According to LAC spokesman, participants paid tribute to innocent Kashmiris, who were martyred by Indian shootings in occupied Jammu Kashmir.

During the walk, slogans were raised in favour of Kashmiris. The participants in the walk were carrying banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiris and condemned atrocities against Kashmiris.

Event attendees protested against India scrapping special status of the occupied Kashmir.

The LAC executive director said that the Pakistani nation would stand with the Kashmiri people till the last. He said that the rights of Kashmiri people under the Indian rule were being violated, while the Kashmiri children and people had been deprived of food items and medicines.

Alhamra's officers, employees and many artists attended the rally.

