LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) officers and employees will express solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday ( August 30).

According to the LDA spokesperson, seminars on Kashmir issue will be held in six schools under the control of the LDA also.