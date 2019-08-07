UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Bar Association Passes Resolution Against India's Step Of Revoking Kashmir Status

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:48 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) on Wednesday passed a resolution to condemn India's step of revoking special status granted to occupied Kashmir.

A general house of the bar unanimously passed the resolution in a meeting chaired by LHCBA President Hafeezur Rehman Chaudhry.

The resolution further demanded government to send the delegations across the world to raise the Kashmir issue on international level. It was also resolved that the resolution would be sent to International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court.

The speakers said that the Pakistan would not step back on Kashmir issue, besides demanding government to raise the Kashmir issue with Islamic and other countries.

LHCBA President Hafeezur Rehman and Secretary Fayyaz Ahmad said that international community should break its silence and play role in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, the legal fraternity here on Wednesday partially boycotted court proceedings in protest against step of revoking special status granted to occupied Kashmir by the Indian government. Punjab Bar Council had given the strike call for the purpose.

