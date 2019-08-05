Lahorites express solidarity with Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Lahorites condemning Indian decision to revoke special status of Occupied Kashmir , have expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris.

In this regard, a crowded rally, led by Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Punjab President Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhary and General Secretary Shoaib Siddiqui, was taken out from Faisal Chowk towards the Lahore Press Club on Monday.

People from various walks of life including MPAs, lawyers, women, children, students, teachers, doctors, politicians, religious scholars and traders participated in the rally. The participants were carrying placards expressing solidarity with the people of Held Kashmir and chanted slogans against Indian forces' brutalities against the Kashmiris.

Addressing the gathering, Ijaz Chaudhary said that the successful visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan's to USA and President Trump's mediation offer on Kashmir had created panic in India and Indian government was much worried over Pakistan's ongoing successful diplomatic efforts over Kashmir issue.

He said that Pakistanis wanted to tell India and international community that they were united on Kashmir issue. He added that Pakistan would highlight Kashmir issue at every international forum.

He said that Indian forces were ruthlessly using cluster bombs on children and old people across the Line of Control and international community should immediately take serious notice of human rights violations in the occupied area. He said that good relations could not be established with India unless Kashmir issue was resolved.

MPA Shoaib Siddiqui said that citizens of Lahore expressed solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir, adding, "The rally is the message of Pakistan that we all are one on Kashmir issue." PTI MPAs and leaders Usman Saeed Basra, Shabir Sial, MPA Malik Asad Khokar, Fiaz Bhatti, Kawal Imran Saeed, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Ejaz dial, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Malik Ameen, Zaheer Abbas Khokar and others were also present on the occasion.