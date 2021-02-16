UrduPoint.com
Land Grabbing By CRPF Triggers Protest

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 12:39 PM

People from Bran village of south Kashmir's Islamabad district on Tuesday held a protest demonstration at Press Enclave in Srinagar against the forcible land grabbing by Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :People from Bran village of south Kashmir's Islamabad district on Tuesday held a protest demonstration at Press Enclave in Srinagar against the forcible land grabbing by Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

The protesters said that without any consultation with the locals, the CRPF had initiated a process to occupy the grazing land comprising 100 kanals, Kashmir Media Service reported.

They added that this will prove disastrous for the locals as they graze their cattle in these fields from centuries and today they were being forcibly deprived of their land.

The protesters said that from past few days, CRPF troopers were visiting the said land and demarcating it.

"We raised the issue before Deputy Commissioner Islamabad but to no avail. Today we met Divisional Commissioner Kashmir who assured us of action that will be in the interest of people," they said.

They said this land has walnut and other trees. "It is a grazing land and if it will be occupied by paramilitary personnel, our cattle will die," they warned.

