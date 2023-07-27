Open Menu

Land Sliding Claims Two Lives, Injures One In Kotli

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Land sliding caused by the torrential rains claimed the lives of two women, injuring a person in a remote village of Kotli district of southern Mirpur division of Azad Jammu Kashmir late Wednesday night, official sources said

Deputy Commissioner Kotli Ch. Haq Nawaz, who is also District Head State Disaster Management Authority, told APP Thursday night that the bodies of all victims including both ill-fated ladies and the injured have been recovered from the huge debris.

The deceased have been identified as Safeena BB (40) wife of Sajawal and Razaan (52) wife of Muhammad Taj. The injured was identified as Kirin BB daughter of Muhammad Taj, the DC said.

Deputy Commissioner said that the unfortunate ladies, residents of the recent devastating rains hit the area's village Thathi Janjora of Tattapani subdivision of Kotli district moved to a nearby jungle in search of their goats where they became the victim of the heavy land-sliding losing their lives.

The injured Kiran BB was hospitalized where her condition is out of danger, he added.

Both the victims were, meanwhile, laid to rest in their ancestral graveyard in their native village Thathi Janjora of Tattapanisubdivision of Kotli district Thursday evening in the presence of a large number of the people besides the officials of the district and tehsil administrations of the area.

