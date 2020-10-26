UrduPoint.com
Landing Of Indian Troops In IIOJK On Oct 27 Multiply Kashmiris' Woes

Mon 26th October 2020

Landing of Indian troops in IIOJK on Oct 27 multiply Kashmiris' woes

October 27 is the day when India landed its forces in the present-day illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and in total disregard to the Partition Plan of the Sub Continent and international norms and ethics

October 27 is the day when India landed its forces in the present-day illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and in total disregard to the Partition Plan of the Sub Continent and international norms and ethics.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service in connection with the October 27, which is observed by the Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and wherever they live in the world as Black Day and the day of mourning because sufferings of the Kashmir's inhabitants multiplied with the landing of Indian troops in the territory on this day in 1947.

The report maintained that the Kashmiris who deem 27th of Oct as the darkest chapter in the IIOJK history also observe it as Black Day to convey to India that they reject its illegal occupation of their homeland.

Besides, the aim of observing October 27 as black day is to remind the world of its commitments viz-a-viz Kashmir as UN resolutions uphold the Kashmiris' right to decide their future through plebiscite.

However, the report deplored that for over 7 decades now, India has been flouting UN resolutions by continuing with its illegal occupation over IIOJK.

"The use of coercion and brutal suppression as means by India to crush the will of Kashmiris warrants the intervention by the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir dispute and stop bloodshed in the territory," the report stressed.

Like Pakistan, the world community should also stand by the valiant people of Kashmir in realization of their right to self-determination as acknowledged by the United Nations Security Council.

Pakistani nation observes Oct 27 as black day to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and its unflinching support to the just cause of Kashmiris has been morale booster for them, the report concluded.

