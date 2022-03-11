Late Kashmir leaders K.H.Khurshid, Justice (R) Majeed Mallick remembered

The two-day special events to commemorate 34th death anniversary of former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and founder leader of Kashmir freedom struggle late K.H. Khrsheed were concluded in Azad Jammu and Kashmir with renewed of the pledge to continue the life-time mission of the late leader to make the Kashmir freedom movement complete success

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Mar, 2022 ):The two-day special events to commemorate 34th death anniversary of former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and founder leader of Kashmir freedom struggle late K.H. Khrsheed were concluded in Azad Jammu and Kashmir with renewed of the pledge to continue the life-time mission of the late leader to make the Kashmir freedom movement complete success.

The concluding ceremony to mark the death anniversary of Khursheed Hassan Khursheed was held at his mausoleum in the state's metropolis - Muzaffarabad on Friday where Quran Khawani was held besides a special function to pay glorious tributes to the distinguished departed Kashmiri leader.

This year, the ceremony was annexed with the condolence reference to pay glorious tributes to his close associate, former President of JKLL and late Chief Justice of AJK High Court Justice Abdul Majeed Mallick for his life-time meritorious to the Kashmiri cause widely projecting the actual theme and spirit of this much delayed global issue of Kashmir in line with the aspirations of its people.

Speakers including Chief Justice (Retd) of Supreme Court of AJK Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, Secretary General JKLL Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Mughal, former minister Ch. Muhammad Saeed, Shoukat Majeed Mallick, Saad Insari, Ch. Muneer Hussain Advocate, Major (Retd) Jehangeer Chaudhry, Hurriyat leader Mallick Muhammad Aslam, the chair Ch. Shoukat Ali Advocate and others paid rich tributes to both Khursheed, former Private Secretary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick in recognition of their life-time services for the Kashmir cause including to fight for the achievement of Kashmiris birth right to self determination.

The speakers urged upon the government of Pakistan to immediately take up Kashmir issue in the United Nations Security Council for ensuring the settlement of the much delayed Kashmir issue without further loss of time. They added that the UN SC was the only authentic forum which could perform for settlement of the global issue of Kashmir issue through holding plebiscite under the spirit of the UN resolutions.

They said that best way to pay rich tributes to both of the departed Kashmiri leaders was to continue their mission to make the 75 years old Kashmir freedom struggle complete success without further delay by getting the occupied part of the Jammu Kashmir State liberated from the long Indian subjugation.

The speakers called upon both India and Pakistan to immediately move for the settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, major party to the dispute, in order to ensure the establishment of everlasting peace in South Asia in particularly and the world-over in general.

They underlined that the people of Jammu and Kashmir shall have to support and continue the ideology and mission of late K.H.Khursheed and late Justice (Retd) Majeed Mallick in all circumstances to make the Kashmir liberated movement complete success.

Former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of AJK Justice (Retd) Muhammad Azam Khan said that because of the hostile and delaying tactics of India, the bilateralism has totally failed to resolve the Kashmir issue through talks between India and Pakistan, the Jammu and Kashmir issue should be settled in line with the recognized resolutions of the United Nations which clearly spoke of the early grant of the birth right of self determination to Jammu Kashmir people.

He recalled that international community had admitted the fact that early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue was basically key to the emergence of everlasting peace in the region besides for the long-lasting socio-economic progress and prosperity both in India and Pakistan besides other parts of South Asia.

Justice (Retd) Khan said that late K.H.Khurshid rendered great services for the cause of Kashmiris struggle for liberation of the motherland from the Indian yoke and for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination.

The participants offered fateha for the departed soul of K.H.Khurshid and other martyrs besides praying for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement.

In Muzaffarabad, speakers including former AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, JKLL President Manzoor Qadir, AJK local bodies minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed and others paid rich tributes to the departed Kashmir leader for his meritorious services to the Kashmir cause comprising the ultimate goal of the achievement of Kashmiris right to self-determination.

Participants from across AJK and various parts of Pakistan visited the mausoleum, placed floral wreaths and offered fateha for the departed soul and other martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir besides praying for the early success of Kashmir freedom struggle and for the solidarity, stability, prosperity and uplift of Pakistan.

Contingents of the JKLL leaders and workers as well as several other party heads. activists and members of all segments of the civil society from various parts of AJK attended the concluding ceremony of the death anniversary of the distinguished Kashmir leader.