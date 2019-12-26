Launching of collective struggle against Indian hegemony in Kashmir stressed

Speakers at a conference Thursday reposed full confidence on the security forces of the country and stressed for launching a collective struggle against growing Indian hegemony in Kashmir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Speakers at a conference Thursday reposed full confidence on the security forces of the country and stressed for launching a collective struggle against growing Indian hegemony in Kashmir.

The conference was held under the aegis of Legal Research Institute, said a press release issued here.

Speakers of the conference said that persecution of minorities in India has unveiled the true face of Indian cabal whose intentions are repugnant to the norms of secularism. He said that Indian regime was violating basic human rights in occupied Kashmir that gives us a reason to unite and launch a collective struggle for the cause of Muslims living in subcontinent.

They said that we as a nation should work on common platform against extremist Indian government that has usurped the rights all the minorities in India. They said that struggle against India would go unabated till the liberation of oppressed minorities in India.

The conference among others was addressed by former deputy speaker Ikram Ullah Shahid, Muazzam Butt, Muhammad Ashraf Dar, Hashim Raza Advocate, Azizullah Khan, Ibrahim Qasmi and Arshad Khan Umerzai.