Law & Order Situation In Mirpur District Under Control: DC

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 10:22 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Dec, 2024) Law and order magistrates cum police officers meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, on Thursday reviewed, in length, the overall law and order situation, security arrangements and termed it under full control in the district.

According to DC office, the magistrates and police officers were told that peaceful protest was a constitutional right of every citizen.

But any person or organization, found get forcefully closed any business center, disrupt the traffic system, schools, colleges and hospitals, and other business travelers, will not be spared by the law, he said.

"Neither any one will be allowed to create problems, nor any one will be allowed to disrupt the law and order situation under the guise of protest", he added.

Yasir Riaz said that the citizens of Mirpur were peace-loving and responsible.

The meeting decided to take various measures into consideration to maintain peace in all circumstances. The meeting all declared deciding to take all stringent measures to ensure protection of the lives and properties of the citizens.

