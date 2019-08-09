UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawers Community Welcomes UNSG Statement On Indian Held Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 09:24 PM

Lawers community welcomes UNSG statement on Indian held Kashmir

The lawyer community on Friday welcomed the UN Secretary General's (UNSG) statement to refrain India from taking steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The lawyer community on Friday welcomed the UN Secretary General's (UNSG) statement to refrain India from taking steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to APP here on Friday, noted lawyer Safdar Shaheen Pirzada said that the statement of UN Secretary General is reflection of Pakistan's stance on Indian held Kashmir.

He added Indian act was a violation of the international law and the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) resolutions.

Shahid Zaheer Syed another leading lawyer, welcoming the UNSG's statement, strongly rejected the step of India which changed the status of Indian held Kashmir and termed it unacceptable.

Rana Muhammad Irfan, another lawyer said that changing the constitutional status of the occupied Kashmir was an illegal step of the Modi government.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Jammu From Government

Recent Stories

India’s lunacy brings South Asia at brink of war ..

3 minutes ago

Huawei Developer Conference 2019 – Build Ecosyst ..

3 minutes ago

Top Pakistani Diplomat Confident That China Will T ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says He Believes US Lawmakers Will Have 'Ver ..

2 minutes ago

13 head masters,including a head mistress suspende ..

2 minutes ago

Sudanese TMC Leader to Head Future Sovereign Counc ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.