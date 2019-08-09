Lawers community welcomes UNSG statement on Indian held Kashmir

The lawyer community on Friday welcomed the UN Secretary General's (UNSG) statement to refrain India from taking steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The lawyer community on Friday welcomed the UN Secretary General's (UNSG) statement to refrain India from taking steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to APP here on Friday, noted lawyer Safdar Shaheen Pirzada said that the statement of UN Secretary General is reflection of Pakistan's stance on Indian held Kashmir.

He added Indian act was a violation of the international law and the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) resolutions.

Shahid Zaheer Syed another leading lawyer, welcoming the UNSG's statement, strongly rejected the step of India which changed the status of Indian held Kashmir and termed it unacceptable.

Rana Muhammad Irfan, another lawyer said that changing the constitutional status of the occupied Kashmir was an illegal step of the Modi government.